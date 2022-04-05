Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

REGN stock opened at $698.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.80 and a 52 week high of $710.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $20,816,957 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.