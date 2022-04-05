Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 21,393 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.64.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.