Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $174.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.57.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

