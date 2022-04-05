Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TCFC stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

