Comparing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RBB Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 34.32% 12.64% 1.46% Auburn National Bancorporation 26.64% 7.69% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.75 $56.91 million $2.86 8.21 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 3.73 $8.04 million $2.27 14.37

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

