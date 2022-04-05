Comparing TuSimple (TSP) and Its Competitors

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TuSimple to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TuSimple alerts:

This table compares TuSimple and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million -$732.67 million -1.57 TuSimple Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 43.65

TuSimple’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% TuSimple Competitors -355.83% -87.28% -7.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TuSimple and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 TuSimple Competitors 392 2022 2985 62 2.50

TuSimple presently has a consensus price target of $48.91, indicating a potential upside of 283.34%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 26.00%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TuSimple rivals beat TuSimple on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.