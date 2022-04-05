COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $79.63 Average PT from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.63.

CMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $14.18 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

