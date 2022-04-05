Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

