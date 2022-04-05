CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report $235.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $236.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CONMED stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.90. 2,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

