CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.34

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 6232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
