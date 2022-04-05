CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.34

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 6232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.38.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

