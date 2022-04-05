Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $300.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 1305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.95.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.98 and a 200-day moving average of $227.88.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -920.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

