ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $212.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $772.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 10,255,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,674,752. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.17.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

