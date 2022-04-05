Contrasting OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get OMNIQ alerts:

This table compares OMNIQ and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45%

This table compares OMNIQ and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.67 -$13.36 million ($2.30) -3.05 Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.79 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -8.10

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNIQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OMNIQ and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMNIQ currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.58%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.