Contrasting Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) & Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.91% -65.49% Atreca N/A -58.28% -47.38%

60.4% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Atreca shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Atreca’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($3.89) -3.85 Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.95) -1.07

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Atreca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 295.82%. Atreca has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 540.82%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atreca is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atreca has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atreca beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.