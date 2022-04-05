Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTSGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.28 on Thursday, hitting C$10.01. 139,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.16 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 128.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

