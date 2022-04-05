Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.