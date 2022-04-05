Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.