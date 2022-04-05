Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $307,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $283.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.12. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $248.38 and a 52 week high of $293.37.

