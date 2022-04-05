Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

