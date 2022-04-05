Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $355,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $17,717,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.