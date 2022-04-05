Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $93.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

