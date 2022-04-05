Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.49 and a 200-day moving average of $409.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

