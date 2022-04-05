Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,386,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Copart by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Copart stock opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.
CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.
Copart Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
