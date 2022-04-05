Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.55 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

