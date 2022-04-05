Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

