Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 279,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,248. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 109.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $335,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

