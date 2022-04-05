Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.75.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crane by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.18. 9,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.