Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($54.82).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,518 ($46.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,547.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,600.62. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.