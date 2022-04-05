CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $210,291.71 and approximately $4,129.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

