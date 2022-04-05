Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 195.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 7.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.