Critical Analysis: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextNav and Applied Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 939.16 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextNav and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.19%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

