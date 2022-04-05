Critical Contrast: Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) versus ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 4 4 0 2.50 ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 154.06%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 28.06 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -13.08

Volta Inc – Class A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta Inc – Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Volta Inc – Class A on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta Inc – Class A (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

