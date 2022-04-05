Critical Survey: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.86 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -24.93

Solar Energy Initiatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.65%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16%

Summary

nLIGHT beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

