Critical Survey: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Oracle and Couchbase are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oracle and Couchbase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.54 $13.75 billion $2.61 32.21 Couchbase $123.54 million 6.28 -$58.23 million N/A N/A

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oracle and Couchbase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 3 15 7 0 2.16 Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75

Oracle presently has a consensus price target of $93.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Couchbase has a consensus price target of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 73.26%. Given Couchbase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Oracle.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 18.08% -383.80% 10.66% Couchbase N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oracle beats Couchbase on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, which includes Couchbase Lite, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity; and Couchbase Sync Gateway, a synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

