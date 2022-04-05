Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Volume Tops $611.00

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $186,095.74 and $611.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

