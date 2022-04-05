CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.15

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,193,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.