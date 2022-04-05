Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Acquires 735,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CUE opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.42.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.