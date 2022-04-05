Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Acquires 735,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.59. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

