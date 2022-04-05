Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) vs. Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Financial Review

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.75% 10.50% 0.94% Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32%

Risk & Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 3 1 0 1.83 Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 6.33 $443.08 million $6.76 20.40 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.22 $2.06 billion $1.15 7.58

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Danske Bank A/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products. Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services. The company was founded by Thomas Claiborne Frost in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

