Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Curis has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Curis by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 569,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Curis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

