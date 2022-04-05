Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 176,707 Shares

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($222,477.01).

Shares of CURY traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96.48 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 2,456,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. Currys Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.95 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.88).

Get Currys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.