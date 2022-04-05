CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.0482 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $807.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00202643 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.00406222 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,078,871 coins and its circulating supply is 158,078,871 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

