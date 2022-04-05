CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.94

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 18178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

