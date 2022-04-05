CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.