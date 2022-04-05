D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,255 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 6,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

