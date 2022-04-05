D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,795 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,213. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

