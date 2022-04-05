D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 8,200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,098,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 29,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. 350,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

