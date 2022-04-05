D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.70. 75,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.