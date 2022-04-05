D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.09 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. 53,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,402. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.87. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.