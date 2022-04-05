D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,905. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15.

