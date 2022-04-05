D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.65 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 92,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,582. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

